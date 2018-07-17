Police training for polling day begins

LAHORE: Following the orders of DIG Operations, SP Headquarters has started imparting training to the officers of Lahore police regarding polling day duties.

Cops are being trained about the utility of LTE wireless sets. The volunteers would also be trained following the training of the uniformed force.

26 arrested: Five female thieves among 26 accused persons were arrested here on Monday. Investigation Police of Sadar Division claimed to have arrested five female thieves who used to barge into houses on the pretext of working as maids and later take away cash and valuables.

They have been identified as Razia, Nabila, Allah Rakhi, Yasmin and Naseem Bibi. Police have also arrested two accused persons involved in street crime from Green Town.

They have been identified as Naeem and Irfan. Police also recovered eight cell phones, two laptops, and two illegal pistols from their possession. SP Sadar Investigation Rashid disclosed this at a press conference on Monday. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit claimed to have arrested 19 accused persons involved in street crimes, fireworks, robberies and other heinous crimes.

Police also recovered huge cache of weapons from their custody. Lahore police have enhanced patrolling ahead of elections. During snap checking and in response 15 calls in different areas of the City, police have arrested the accused persons.

CRACKDOWN: City Traffic police launched a crackdown on encroachers and got registered cases against violators. Traffic management committees comprising of traffic police officers and traders have also been constituted to make the crackdown effective.

Meanwhile, CTO said City Traffic Police have been following the policy of Protocol for All. He held a meeting with transporters and CEO of Lahore Parking Company and discussed matters related to parking, illegal bus and parking stands.

OPC: Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, has said Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and main purpose of establishing OPC is to provide them a useful and effective platform for resolving their problems. Presiding over a departmental meeting, Shaheen Khalid Butt said OPC is working on fast track basis and 60pc of the received complaints have been redressed amicably so far. This has given confidence to the expatriates.

He said OPC is one window operation for resolution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis and in this connection; they can any time contact OPC.