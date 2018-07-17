MPhil classes at KU to begin on July 20

Karachi University has announced classes for the MPhil Program 2018 will begin on July 20 in all relevant departments, research institutions and centres.

According to KU spokesperson Muhammad Farooq, the students can contact their relevant departments for further details. However, he said, the majority of the faculties and non-teaching staffers had been assigned election duty on July 25; therefore, some of the departments might delay classes. He said that the classes would be regularly held soon after the elections.