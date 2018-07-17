ShFE launches new fuel oil contract

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) launched 380-centistoke bonded fuel oil contract on Monday, the exchange said in a press release.
Trading volume of the futures by market close reached 59,658 lots, at 1.8 billion yuan ($269.80 million), according to the exchange. Sinopec and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) among other oil and chemical majors have participated in the trading. The 380-centistoke bonded fuel oil contract was China´s second bonded energy futures after the March launch of crude oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a ShFE subsidiary.
