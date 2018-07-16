Awais Leghari faces resentment in NA-191

DERA GHAZI KHAN: PML-N contestant Sardar Awais Leghari is facing resentment against the PTI candidate in NA-191 constituency.

The elders and the key voters are also annoyed with Sardar Awais Leghari for his long absence from the constituency. PTI contestant Zartaj Gul has an edge against Awais Leghari from the urban side.

The NA-191 consists of 17 union councils of municipal corporation Dera Ghazi Khan besides 13 union councils of rural and tribal areas.

As per the political analysts, the response for PTI in this feudal-dominated constituency is part of the countrywide trend which is giving a smooth edge against Sardar Leghari.

The PP-289 and PP-290 constituencies fall under the NA-191 for which PTI has awarded tickets to Dr Shaheena Najeeb Khosa and Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak while Syed Abdul Aleem Shah and Sardar Ahmed Khan Leghari are contesting from the PML-N side respectively. Syed Abdul Aleem Shah is facing independent contestant Sardar Dost M Khan Khosa, Hanif Pitafi and Dr Shaheena Najeeb Khosa.

For PP-289, PTI is facing the dent as there are certain speculations that Zartaj Gul of PTI has compromised with independent contestant Hanif Pitafi ignoring her party contestant. Such impression is dividing the voters while the circles, close to Zartaj Gul, have strongly denied it.

On the other hand, the camp close to Sardar Awais Leghari claimed that he is getting solid edge in PP-290 and would bridge the difference with heavy lead.

The analysts also believe that the PTI will not get response like NA-191 urban areas in PP-289 and poor response is also being observed for PP-290 as compared to the PML-N contestant.

Aggressive campaign and reconciliation with his old alliances can pave way for Sardar Awais Leghari but the target looks to be hard so far.