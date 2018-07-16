Bilawal to visit Lalamusa tomorrow

LALAMUSA: It is likely that Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari may pass through Lalamusa on Tuesday (tomorrow) night.

He will be warmly received at Sarai Alamgir, Kharian, Lalamusa and other places. The Pakistan People’s Party workers are making preparations for his reception.

A motorbike rally will also be taken out. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan People’s Party Punjab president and party candidate for upcoming elections, Qamar Zaman Kaira is also attending the gathering of those clans who announced supporting him during the forthcoming election in the city and rural areas of NA-70 Gujrat-III.

On the other hand, PTI candidate Syed Faizul Hassan Shah and Pakistan Muslim League-N Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal's supporters are also visiting different areas of the NA-70 constituency.