Three killed as worker opens fire at Saudi-Yemen border

RIYADH: Three people were killed at a Yemen border crossing when a Saudi immigration worker opened fire, killing a colleague and police officer before being shot himself, Saudi authorities said on Sunday.

The 34-year-old employee of the Wadia crossing shot two of his colleagues at the frontier post on Saturday night, after they accused him of missing shifts, the Najran province administration said via Twitter.

One died instantly while another was injured and hospitalised. The gunman went on to kill a police officer before being shot dead as he tried to flee the scene. In June, Saudi authorities said they had killed fighters heading to the Saudi border from Yemen.