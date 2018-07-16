Henderson edges clear at LPGA Marathon Classic

LOS ANGELES, California: Canada’s Brooke Henderson edged clear of the field at the LPGA Marathon Classic in Ohio on Saturday, opening up a one-shot lead heading into the final round.

The 20-year-old world number 16, who started the third round sharing the lead with Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall, carded a two-under-par 69 to move to 11 under after 54 holes at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

Henderson made five birdies and three birdies to claim sole possession of the lead.Her final birdie came on the par-five 17th, taking her away from American duo Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome, who are lurking just behind on 10-under.

“This week things have been clicking for me a little bit better than normal, and I’m just excited to see my name at the top of the leaderboard,” Henderson said.“I would have liked to have played a bit better today but I’m happy to be in top spot. Hopefully I can play a bit better tomorrow.”

For a while it looked as if Stanford was poised to take the lead after carding a six-under-par 65 for the second day running.Stanford surged up the leaderboard after a blistering start which saw her reel off three consecutive birdies.The 40-year-old Texan eventually posted eight birdies and two bogeys to remain at 10 under.