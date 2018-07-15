Shujaat still not sure about elections

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain went to Peshawar and offered condolences to Barrister Haroon Bilour’s bereaved family members, including Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Ilyas Bilour and Daniyal Bilour, on Haroon Bilour’s martyrdom.

On this occasion, Javed Nasim was also present.

Afterwards, responding to the queries by the journalists, Shujaat Hussain said he had heard that Nawaz Sharif had been lodged in A Block compound of Adiala Jail.

He said he had come to Peshawar only for condolences and he was deeply grieved over the martyrdom of Barrister Haroon Bilour, adding, “We share the grief of the bereaved family and pray for the patience for them.”

To a question from the media whether election will be held or not, Shujaat Hussain said, “I do not know whether elections will be held or not, but whatever is happening now should not happen.”

To a question about how Nawaz Sharif is being kept in Adiala Jail, he said that there were 11-12 different cells in the compound of A Block of Adiala Jail.

He said Maryam Nawaz had been lodged in front of these cells in Ladies Block where two rooms were prepared for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, PML-Q senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that innocent people in electoral rallies in Mastung, Balochistan, were all drenched in blood, whereas, in Lahore, seated in an air-conditioned vehicle, Shahbaz Sharif was inciting people on the lawlessness.

He said this while talking to the media in Gujrat.

He said Shahbaz Sharif and his sons had not to go to the airport so they did not go there and just kept staging dramas at Lohari and on The Mall.

Pervaiz Elahi said the incidents of terrorism in electoral meetings were lamentable, adding, “We share the grief and sorrow of Bilour and Raeesani families, and pray for patience for the bereaved families and early recovery of the injured.

Replying to a question, Pervaiz Elahi said what Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had done for the people that they would have come out? He said a convicted criminal was reaching the Lahore airport who was to be arrested, and what sort of reception for him?

He said, “What a joke is this that they who themselves did not respect the voter are saying give respect to vote, whereas, they themselves had betrayed the voters and committed rigging in elections.”

Choudhary Safdar Mumtaz, Zahoor Sahi, Azhar Warraich, Irfan Zaka Sindhu, Haji Muhammad Siddique, Hassan Inayat Sindh, Ghulam Rasool Shariq and Tariq Muhammad Butt were also present.