Sun July 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Without playgrounds

Many private schools in Karachi are opened in small bungalows without any playground. As a result, children are only allowed to go to the rooftop during their break time. For children’s growth, it is important for them to be involved in physical activities.

Residential neighbourhoods in our city do not have parks, therefore schools are only places where children can spend at least 30 minutes doing some sort of physical activity. Private schools are more concerned about constructing classrooms to accommodate more students, leaving no place for playgrounds. It is deplorable that the authorities concerned do not look into these matters.

Kiran Shafiq ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar