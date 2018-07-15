Without playgrounds

Many private schools in Karachi are opened in small bungalows without any playground. As a result, children are only allowed to go to the rooftop during their break time. For children’s growth, it is important for them to be involved in physical activities.

Residential neighbourhoods in our city do not have parks, therefore schools are only places where children can spend at least 30 minutes doing some sort of physical activity. Private schools are more concerned about constructing classrooms to accommodate more students, leaving no place for playgrounds. It is deplorable that the authorities concerned do not look into these matters.

Kiran Shafiq ( Karachi )