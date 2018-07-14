Four TTP terrorists held

In a joint operation with the Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), the Sindh Rangers on Friday dismantled a network belonging to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and arrested four of its members. During the raid, a notorious terrorist was also killed.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that based on ongoing investigations regarding the presence of a terrorist network in Gulshan-e-Maymar, information was shared with AVCC that TTP members were involved in kidnappings and other heinous crimes as a result of which a joint raid was conducted at their hideout in Salfia Colony.

The terrorists put up a resistance while one of the members jumped from the roof and injured himself. However, the law enforcers overpowered the accused. The injured, Musharraf Mehsud, was moved to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession.

The four arrested were identified as Ahmed Nawaz, Mohammad Aziz, Mohammad Zafraan and Mohammad Noor. The joint raid party also seized three kilograms worth of explosive material, two hand grenades, primer and two role detonating cords from their possession. They were handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

Talking to The News, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur, chief of AVCC Karachi, said that Mehsud was involved in target killings of law enforcement personnel, various kidnappings for ransom as well as other crimes.

Bahadur added that the deceased also worked for Daesh as a fund raiser and kidnapped people for the banned outfit. He said that Mehsud kidnapped people from Karachi and moved them Wadh in Balochistan and then demanded ransom.

The SSP mentioned some of the kidnapping victims of the terrorist included a trader from SITE area, Raheel from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Abid Sohail who was later killed and his body was dumped in Manghopir.

Moreover, the terrorist had also kidnapped Major (retd) Amjad Naukhaz from Malir Cantt Road in 2015-16 and was released after paying the ransom money.

In 2014-15, he had also kidnapped Shamsuddin, Syed Ahmed Ali and Ali Raza. Further investigations are underway.

Criminal caught

The Rangers also claimed to have arrested a suspect alleged to be involved in a number of target killings.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said that a raid was conducted in Korangi as a result of which Mohammad Nazeer, formerly associated with the infamous criminal Raees Mama, was arrested and moved to the headquarters.

The accused was wanted in 9 FIRs registered at different police stations for various offences such as target killings, extortion, land grabbing, law and order violations and illegal weapons trade. The accused was later handed over to the police while further investigations are underway.