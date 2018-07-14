Brathwaite ton puts Windies in control against BD

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Kraigg Brathwaite blasted another century while Shimron Hetmyer lashed an unbeaten 84 as the West Indies recovered from a slow start to dominate the opening day of the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Brathwaite fired 110 as the hosts closed on 295 for four wickets off 92 overs at Sabina Park.

Hetmyer meanwhile played fluently and positively on his way to 84 not out, which came off 98 balls with nine fours and one six.

Brathwaite played his own game after the early loss of opening partner Devon Smith after the West Indies were put in on a pitch offering considerable assistance to the spinners from the outset.

Hetmyer was the dominant contributor in a stand of 109 for the fourth wicket before Brathwaite departed as the third wicket of the innings to Mehidy Hasan. It was Mehidy who removed Smith to a bat-pad catch and then dismissed Kieran Powell who stroked 29 in a 50-run second-wicket stand before being trapped leg-before.

Brathwaite then had Shai Hope as his partner at the crease for most of the afternoon session, the pair extending their third-wicket partnership to 79 before Hope fell for 29, caught off the glove by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh won toss

West Indies 1st innings

K Brathwaite c Islam b Mehidy 110

D Smith c Haque b Mehidy 2

K Powell lbw Mehidy 29

S Hope c Hasan b Islam........................29

S Hetmyer not out 84

R Chase not out 16

Extras (b 18, lb 7) 25

Total (4 wickets, 92 overs) 295

Fall: 1-9, 2-59, 3-138, 4-247

Yet to bat: †S Dowrich, *J Holder, K Paul, M Cummins, S Gabriel

Bowling: Jayed 10-4-22-0; Shakib 18-3-51-0; Mehidy 27-9-90-3; Islam 21-3-65-1; Islam 8-1-22-0; Mahmudullah 8-1-20-0

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England) and Sundaram Ravi (India). Match referee: Chris Broad (England)