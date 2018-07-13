CP Sahibzada Ahmed Khan leaves for London to assume as HC in UK

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Protocol (CP) State of Pakistan Sahibzada Ahmed Khan has relinquished charge of the office to proceed to London where he will take charge of Pakistan’s High Commissioner for the United Kingdom in the last week of the month. The government has asked Sahibzada Ahmed Khan to make arrangements for his presence in the British capital according to schedule already chalked out since important developments are in offing in the region. Sahibzada Ahmed Khan is a career diplomat and he will be replacing Syed Ibne Abbas who is attaining superannuation later this month. Working at senior slots in significant world capitals is in the credit of Sahibzada Ahmed Khan during his distinguished career and he is known as an astute diplomat. In the meanwhile caretaker administration has asked Syed Ibrar Hussain Hashemy to assume the charge of the CP. It is likely that he would continue in the office till end of August. Syed Ibrar was working as director general in the Protocol Wing of the Foreign Office.