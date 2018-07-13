ICCI achievement awards mega success

Islamabad : President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sheikh Amir Waheed has said that “Achievement Awards Ceremony” at Istanbul, Turkey remained fruitful for business community of both sides.

In an interview with ‘The News’ ICCI president said that it was first time when ICCI had event like this. He told that 250 businessmen attended the ceremony at Istanbul. Business community of both sides had successful business to business meetings in 15 sectors including, export, real estate, healthcare and consumer products.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said, “Turkey is our brotherly country and we already have good relation but there is need to improve bilateral trade and economic relations. Interaction of business community of both sides is the best way to improve economic ties.”

ICCI president said that around 100 Turkish companies are working in Pakistan. During the ceremony we have told their success stories. “Around 10,000 Pakistanis are doing business in Turkey,” Sheikh Amir added.

“Volume of trade between Pakistan and Turkey is around $400 million and hopeful this year this volume would get double,” President ICCI said.

Talking about initiatives of ICCI, Sheikh Amir Waheed said that ICCI is working on many projects to facilitate business community.

He told that ICCI is establishing CPEC Facilitation Centre, which will guide business community regarding projects of CPEC, which still many people don’t know. “Within this month all information about CPEC would be available on the website of ICCI.

He further told that ICCI has established Research and Development centre which would also guide business community about import and export trends with different countries.

Sheikh Amir Waheed is Chief Executive of HM Extraction Ghee & Oil Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Shahtaj Cooking Oil, WR Edible Oil Refinery Port Qasim, Gul Shahzada Enterprise LTD, Grand Sapphire Hotel & Banqueting, London, Amir Waheed Wholesale Sugar & General Dealer, H.S Steel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

He is also President of Rawalpindi Squash Association, Punjab Sugar Dealer Association and PVMA (Pakistan Vanspati Manufacture Association).