POA grieved over death of Bilour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Oly-mpic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the demise of Haroon Bilour, who fell victim of the terrorist attack in Peshawar along with his other colleagues.Haroon was a daring personality and son of a renowned politician and businessman. In the field of sports he was vice president of KP Olympic Association.May Allah Almighty shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.Haroon will always be remembered for his contributions to sports uplift of KP and Pakistan.