Thu July 12, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 12, 2018

Sagan wins stage five in thrilling fashion

QUIMPER, France: Peter Sagan, of the Bora team, clinched his second stage win of the 2018 Tour de France on Wednesday, beating Sonny Colbrelli and Alejandro Valverde at the uphill finish of stage five.

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the other overall contenders finished in or close to the main group as overnight leader and Olympic road race champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC) retained the yellow jersey. Belgian Philippe Gilbert sparked the hostilities early on the uphill finish of the 204.5 km ride from Lorient, but the Quick Step rider failed to open up a significant gap on the chasing bunch. Van Avermaet, wearing the yellow jersey, then pulled to the front in a bid for the stage win as the finish line approached.

