Voters urged to ‘Vote Freely’

Islamabad: Unlike the conventional political campaigns, where the focus remains on winning support of voters for a particular political party, hundreds of youth in the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi were seen busy in campaigning ‘Vote Freely’, motivating commutes on various crossroads and intersections to vote at their own will without any duress, says a press release.

As the election campaign by different political parties was gaining momentum gradually, it was a unique activity not to persuade people vote for any political party but motivate them to vote with their will and without any pressure.

“Speak Freely and Vote Freely” campaign was aimed at encouraging people to ignore all barriers and speak what they want and exercise their right to vote freely during the upcoming elections, scheduled on July 25.

The volunteer youth were standing at 9th Avenue Chowk, F-10, Faisal Avenue-Blue Area Intersection, Aabpara Chowk, Melody Chowk, Kashmir Highway 7th Avenue Chowk, 6th Road in Rawalpindi, Committee Chowk, Bani Chowk, Kuchari Chowk and various other crossroads of the twin-cities.

The awareness campaign was arranged by Langtech, a language institute based in Islamabad, with the help of volunteers, aiming at creating awareness as well as motivating youth to participate in such campaigns for the socio-political development of the country.