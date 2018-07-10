Dar to be brought back at all costs: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday gave another chance to former finance minister Ishaq Dar to appear before it after issuing him another notice and warned him of cancelling his passport if he did not comply with its order as the apex court observed all resources would be utilised to bring him back.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsen resumed hearing into the suo motu case related to state-run TV’s former chief Attaullah Haq Qasmi's appointment as managing director (MD) as well as the amount of salary and perks he received both as chairman and MD of the state-run TV. The court while giving another chance to former finance minister issued him another notice asking him to ensure his appearance within three days.

The court had summoned Ishaq Dar and former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood in the instant case however, on Monday when the court resumed hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan informed the court that the former finance minister did not come at which the chief justice expressed annoyance and hinted at canceling the passport of Mr Dar.

The chief justice observed that the former finance minister was not complying with the orders, passed by the country’s top court. The chief justice further observed that if needed, red warrant for Mr Dar may also be issued if he failed to ensure his appearance before the court.

In pursuance of the court’s order, former finance secretary Waqar Masood appeared before the court. The court however, noted that neither Mr Dar was complying with its order nor any lawyer was appearing on his behalf.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench observed that after their conviction and getting sentences, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Safdar have announced to return country but why not Mr Dar.

“Why should we not cancel his passport”, the chief justice questioned and asked secretary interior as to how and under which circumstances the passport of former finance minister can be cancelled. Secretary Interior, however, submitted that the anti-graft body (NAB) was also dealing with a process, relating to repatriation of Mr Dar.

The chief justice said when the court is respecting everybody, he should also respect the court and comply with its order. "Neither Dar appeared despite of court’s order nor his counsel so far represented him therefore, a contempt proceedings could also be initiated against him”, CJP remarked.

Meanwhile, the court ruled that another chance is being given to the former finance minister to ensure his appearance before it within three days. The court directed Secretary Interior to submit before it as to how Mr Dar’s production could be ensured besides giving its opinion over cancelling his passport and adjourned further proceedings until July 11.