109th midshipmen commissioning parade held at PN Academy

ISLAMABAD: The 109th Midshipmen and 18th Short Service Commission (SSC) Course Commissioning Parade was held at Pakistan Naval Academy, PNS Rahbar. The Commissioning Parade comprised 45 Pakistani and 43 Midshipmen from friendly countries as well as 54 cadets of Short Service Commission Course, including 32 religious & motivation officers.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, graced the occasion as chief guest. Upon his arrival, the chief guest was received by Karachi Commander, Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq.

In his address, the chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the graduating officers on achieving this milestone and highlighted that in order to enhance the spiritual combat power of Pakistan Navy and men, for the first time, religious and motivation officers (RMOs) are being commissioned as part of the SSC course to provide religious guidance to the personnel and their families on social and moral aspects.

While taking stock of prevailing geo-strategic situation, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that Pakistan stands for peace and amity in the region and seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence in the comity of nations. “However, it will be a mistake if our desire for peace is construed as our weakness. We are fully capable of giving a befitting response, in case of any aggression against our country,” he said. The Naval chief reiterated the firm resolve of armed forces and underscored that the Pakistan Armed Forces are at the forefront of the national resolve to cleanse Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, and Pakistan Navy on its part is maintaining a robust security posture along the Pakistani Coast and in the regional seas to deter the nefarious elements from any illicit activities in the maritime domain. The Naval chief also mentioned the strategic shift from erstwhile participation of Pakistan Navy in the Combined Task Forces 150 and 151 under the auspices of combined maritime forces to regional maritime security patrols.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that in order to pursue our national interests with strategic autonomy, we have now decided to institute regional maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean region in line with the UN Resolutions and UN Convention on Law of the Sea. He said the initiative is aimed at maintaining robust security posture in the critical sea areas and choke points in the Indian Ocean region for protection of national and international shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking.

While advising the graduating officers, the Naval chief urged them to hold fast to the qualities of faith, professional excellence, loyalty, courage and character in their personality which are the essential ingredients of a true leader. He also expressed his satisfaction for extending support in training future officers of friendly nations who would prove worthy of their mettle in their respective navies.

Earlier in his welcome address, Pakistan Naval Academy Commandant Cdre Syed Faisal Hameed highlighted the salient features of the officers’ training. The commandant mentioned that cadets from Bahrain, Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen are also undergoing training at Pakistan Naval Academy. Later, the chief guest gave away prizes to the winners.

The prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was conferred on Lt Roheel Shahzad PN; Midshipman Kashif Abdul Quyyom was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance; Midshipman Dayyan Ahmed won the Academy’s Dirk; Officer Cadet Badar Ali was given Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal and Officer Cadet Mohammed Lahim S Aldawsri from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal and Officer Cadet Muhammad Arshad from SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold Medal; Proficiency Banner was re-claimed by Forecastle Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officers, including Royal Bahrain Coast Guards Commander and Royal Bahrain Naval Force Commander, both of whom are alumni of Pakistan Naval Academy; ambassadors, defence attaches of various countries, civil dignitaries and parents of passing out midshipmen and cadets.