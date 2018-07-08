Arbab Khizer to offer arrest on Nawaz’ return home

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Arbab Khizer Hayat has said he will offer arrest to protest the accountability court verdict and the likely detention of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on their return home from UK.

Talking to reporters, he said the PML-N workers will never accept the judgement that smacks of vengeance instead of dispensing justice. He said they would fill the jails to protest the unjust court verdict.

Claiming that PML-N would take the issue to the court of the people, he said the electorate would render the court verdict null and void by re-electing the party in the July 25 polls.