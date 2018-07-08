Army assures ECP of fullest cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Army Election Support Centre Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan Saturday assured the chief election commissioner (CEC) of the Pakistan Army’s fullest cooperation in holding free, fair and transparent elections.

General Hamood gave this assurance on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Hamood called on Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza at the Election Commission Secretariat here. Matters pertaining to security in the upcoming general elections came under discussion. General Hamood assured the CEC that the army would play its role under the Constitution and extend fullest cooperation to the Election Commission in holding free, fair and transparent elections. The chief election commissioner was also assured that fullest cooperation would also be extended for creation of an enabling environment for the electoral exercise.

The CEC appreciated the resolve of the Pakistan Army and hoped that all provincial governments would also play their due role in the conduct of free and fair elections.