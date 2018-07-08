Sun July 08, 2018
World

AFP
July 8, 2018

Two Libyans killed

TRIPOLI: Unidentified assailants killed two Libyan workers and kidnapped two others on Saturday in an attack on a water project site, the second in less than 48 hours, their employer said.

The staff had been working on a huge venture to channel water from the desert when "terrorist groups" attacked, the Libya Man-made River Project said in a statement.

Assailants were "pillaging, killing and terrorising families, children and the workers who are ensuring the supply of water" from the Tazerbo plant, around 1,500 kilometres south-east of the capital Tripoli, it said.

An engineer and a security guard were killed in the attack, while two other guards were abducted.

