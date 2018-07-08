Thousands march in Germany in support of refugees

BERLIN: Thousands of people marched through German cities on Saturday to protest against EU policy on refugees and support NGOs helping rescue migrants in the Mediterranean.

Around 12,000 people attended a rally in Berlin, local radio reported, while Munich and Leipzig also saw protests called for by charity organisations including German-based Lifeline, whose rescue boats were recently prevented from entering Italian waters.

The Lifeline vessel, with more than 230 migrants aboard, was ultimately forced to dock in Malta where it was impounded last month.

Some demonstrators on Saturday donned rescue vests and held up slogans including "humanity is not a political opinion" and "human rights don’t stop at the Mediterranean".