Farhan retains top spot in Sindh tennis rankings

KARACHI: Farhan Altaf retained his top position in the men’s singles category, according to the half-yearly rankings released by Sindh Tennis Association (STA) on Saturday.

Farhan accumulated 90 points in various ranking events played from January to June this year to retain his top spot.

Farhan is the son of legendary Altaf Hussain who is a former Davis Cupper, Pakistan No 1, and Asian Games silver medalist.

The top four positions in men’s singles were captured by Farhan Altaf (90 points), Robin Das (85 points), Vinod Das (75 points) and Muhammad Ali (65 points).

In the juniors under-17 singles category, the number one position was achieved by Muhammad Ali with 135 points, while the second spot was grabbed by Zubair Raja with 80 points. Asim Gul with 65 points and Mujahidullah Khatak with 55 points took the third and fourth positions, respectively.

In the under-15 singles category, the number one slot was taken by Muhammad Yahya Ehtisham with 100 points and the number two position was grabbed by Taha Aman with 75 points, while Mahatir Muhammad and Rayyan Jawad each scored 50 points to grab the third position. The fourth position was shared by Ashar Mir and Ghufran Faiz, each scoring 40 points.

In the under-13 singles category, the number one position was grabbed by Taha Aman with 100 points and the second spot was taken by Ayan Yousuf with 85 points. The third position went to Zain Ehtisham with 75 points, while Mahatir Muhammad and Ashar Mir shared the fourth position, each accumulating 50 points.

The under-11 singles top three rankings went to Ahsan Ahmed (number one) with 60 points, Duraf Das and Ayan Yousuf (both sharing the number 2 position) with 50 points each, and Nadir Mirza (number three) with 40 points.

In under-9 singles, the number one position was taken by Duraf Das with 50 points and the number two position was grabbed by Ibrahim Qureshi with 40 points. The third position was captured by Samir Zaman with 35 points, while Eshmal Khan and Ahsan Ahmed shared the fourth spot, each amassing 30 points.