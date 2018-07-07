Chicken price down by Rs12 per kg

LAHORE : As a result of successful dialogue between Provincial Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Mian Nauman Kabeer and Pakistan Poultry Association, the Pakistan Poultry Association has announced decreasing the price of chicken at the rate of Rs12 per kg to provide relief to the people.

Appreciating the decision, Provincial Minister Nauman Kabeer has said that caretaker government is committed to the public welfare and every possible step would be taken to provide relief to masses. The decision to reduce the price of chicken is laudable, he added.

He said that Gulf states have termed Pakistan a bird flu-free country and the PPA should give special attention to an export of poultry to Gulf countries. In this regard, the Punjab government will provide necessary assistance, he added.

The provincial ministers Nauman Kabeer and Zia Haider Rizvi were talking to a delegation of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation members apprised the ministers of their point of view on taxes levied at hatcheries and poultry farms. The livestock minister assured the delegation of solving their genuine problems.

The meeting was told that the latest research should be employed for increasing the production of meat and eggs for exporting the same to the Gulf countries.

Nauman Kabeer said that livestock officials should keep the chicken farmers informed about different diseases so that poultry industry could remain safe from effects of the monsoon season.

Zia Haider Rizvi said that caretaker government has no political agenda and its time period is limited. Its prime objective is to hold free and fair elections.

Later, Nauman Kabeer visited the head office of Lahore Transport Company.