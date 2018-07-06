Fri July 06, 2018
Karachi

July 6, 2018

CITY PULSE

x
We’re All Mad Here

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘We’re All Mad Here’ featuring works by Seyhr Qayum. Seyhr’s art practice is primarily based on female identity and society’s collective interpretation. The show continues until July 12. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

