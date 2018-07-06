CITY PULSE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
We’re All Mad Here
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘We’re All Mad Here’ featuring works by Seyhr Qayum. Seyhr’s art practice is primarily based on female identity and society’s collective interpretation. The show continues until July 12. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
