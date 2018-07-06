Six dead in RY Khan bus-trailer collision

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Six passengers were killed and nine others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and trailer on National Highway, about 20 kilometre away from here, on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Karachi-bound passenger bus from Muzaffarabad collided with a trailer while saving a motorcyclist near Fatehpur Kamal. As a result, six bus passengers died while nine others received injuries. Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and shifted the injured and dead bodies to Shaikh Zayed Hospital.