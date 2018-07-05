‘Khaani’ breaks all records

KARACHI: Geo TV blockbuster and record breaking drama serial has concluded. Its last episode broke all records and created a new benchmark in all time history of Pakistani dramas, Khaani last episode ratings is 11.9. This is highest ever average time slot ratings, also Khaani got 17.6 highest ever peak ratings and 14.3 highest ever average content ratings. In this race all other channels far behind.

Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi did the best as Khaani has broken all records and ratings have been sky rocketing. The network wholeheartedly thanks its all viewers for their record-breaking response in making Khaani a phenomenal success and global sensation. Their strong appreciation is a testimony to the importance of highlighting the social evils plaguing our society.

Geo television Network & 7th Sky Entertainment as good corporate citizen stand committed to building awareness of other social issues in future also, with the hope of brining about a positive change in society. The serial created new records of popularity. Khaani has won hearts of people not only in Pakistan but abroad also. Last episode of the blockbuster serial gains the highest TRP in the history of Pakistani television industry with 11.9 TRP leaving behind TRPs of hits like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Pyarey Afzal.