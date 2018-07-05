Donis named coach at Panathinaikos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ATHENS: Former Panathinaikos player Giorgos Donis signed a three-year contract to coach the team, the Greek Super League club announced Tuesday.
“It was a great desire to come back to my team at a crucial moment for the club. We all need to work together to bring Panathinaikos to the right place,”said the 48-year-old Donis, a midfielder for Panathinaikos from 1991-1996.
As a coach Donis worked with Cypriot team APOEL last season and in 2013-2015, with United Arab Emirates side Al-Sharjah (2016-2017), with Saudi club Al-Hilal (2015-2016), and with Greek teams PAOK (2012-2013), Atromitos (2009-2012), AEK Athens (2008-2009), Larissa (2004-2008) and Ilisiakos (2002-2004).
Donis played for the Greek national team from 1991-1997 making 24 appearances and scoring five goals.
ATHENS: Former Panathinaikos player Giorgos Donis signed a three-year contract to coach the team, the Greek Super League club announced Tuesday.
“It was a great desire to come back to my team at a crucial moment for the club. We all need to work together to bring Panathinaikos to the right place,”said the 48-year-old Donis, a midfielder for Panathinaikos from 1991-1996.
As a coach Donis worked with Cypriot team APOEL last season and in 2013-2015, with United Arab Emirates side Al-Sharjah (2016-2017), with Saudi club Al-Hilal (2015-2016), and with Greek teams PAOK (2012-2013), Atromitos (2009-2012), AEK Athens (2008-2009), Larissa (2004-2008) and Ilisiakos (2002-2004).
Donis played for the Greek national team from 1991-1997 making 24 appearances and scoring five goals.
Comments