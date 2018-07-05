Donis named coach at Panathinaikos

ATHENS: Former Panathinaikos player Giorgos Donis signed a three-year contract to coach the team, the Greek Super League club announced Tuesday.

“It was a great desire to come back to my team at a crucial moment for the club. We all need to work together to bring Panathinaikos to the right place,”said the 48-year-old Donis, a midfielder for Panathinaikos from 1991-1996.

As a coach Donis worked with Cypriot team APOEL last season and in 2013-2015, with United Arab Emirates side Al-Sharjah (2016-2017), with Saudi club Al-Hilal (2015-2016), and with Greek teams PAOK (2012-2013), Atromitos (2009-2012), AEK Athens (2008-2009), Larissa (2004-2008) and Ilisiakos (2002-2004).

Donis played for the Greek national team from 1991-1997 making 24 appearances and scoring five goals.