Thousands attend The News Education Expo

PESHAWAR: Thousands of students and academicians attended the Education Expo arranged by The News here on Tuesday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Mohammad Khan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inaugurated the event.

Different universities from across the country had arranged some 40 stalls at the expo, where a great rush of the students was witnessed.

At most of the stalls, the hosts, who were the students of the respective universities, were seen distributing brochures among the visitors and briefing them about their institutions. They had also placed some good projects and achievements of their universities on the stalls.

The universities, which participated in the expo included University of Peshawar, Islamia College University, Agriculture University Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University for Women Peshawar, City University of Science and Information Technology, Iqra National University, Cecos University, IM Sciences Peshawar, Rifah University Islamabad, Comsats University Islamabad, Abasyn University Peshawar, Sarhad University Peshawar, University of Swabi, University of Gujrat, Muslim Youth University Islamabad, LUMS, Quaid-e-Azam Group of Colleges and others.