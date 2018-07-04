Hayatabad police accused of highhandedness

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial leader Irshad Tandar on Tuesday accused the cops of Hayatabad Police Station of arbitrary arrests and filing ‘fake’ first information reports (FIR) against innocent people.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he alleged that the cops of Hayatabad Police Station had demolished the hujra (male guesthouse) of one Basir Khan in Karkhano market in 2009.

The QWP leader said the area falls in the jurisdiction of Nasir Bagh Police Station and termed at the act illegal and highhandedness of cops of Hayatabad Police Station.

He said that later Basir Khan filed a case against the cops of Hayatabad Police Station in a local court which had directed for filing an FIR against the station house officer and other cops.

Irshad Tandar lamented that no action was taken against the cops of the aforementioned police station even on the court’s orders. He said that the cops of Hayatabad Police Station registered a ‘fake’ case against Basir Khan on June 6 last, which he termed as victimisation.

The QWP leader said the cops of the said police station later raided the house of Basir Khan and arrested him along with guests.

He asked the caretaker government, Supreme Court of Pakistan and police high-ups to take note of, what he said was, highhandedness of cops of Hayatabad Police Station and order a judicial investigation into the incident or else they would launch a protest campaign.