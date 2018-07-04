Country and Gun Club: Why Musharraf allotted land illegally, asks SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday while terming former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf a "usurper" observed that he should come and give an explanation for making illegal allotments to the Gun and Country Club.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a case about the Gun and Country Club established in 2002, at the foot of Shakarparian Hills and construction of a marriage hall over there. The club provides state-of-the-art rifle shooting facilities consisting of indoor and outdoor ranges. It is located within the area allocated to the Pakistan Sports Complex, just minutes away from Zero Point. The club offers all members, their families and guests, fully maintained and equipped, shooting sport around the year.

The petitioner submitted before the court that the then president Pervez Musharraf had allowed the establishment of Gun and Country Club to which the chief justice said the former president was not even authorised to allot kiosks, then how could he allot land to the club and he should come and give an explanation about this. The chief justice said the land allotted for the Gun and Country Club would be examined again.

The Chief Justice also added the club was established for safe games and asked what was going on over there nowadays. “Why should it not be closed down and its land allottted to PolyClinic”, the CJP asked. He inquired Additional Attorney General Nayyar Rizvi if wine is also being served there nowadays. Nayyar Rizvi admitted the fact and replied that wine is still being served at the club's rooftop in the evening. The chief justice said as to why not they "(coopian peenay walon) be nabbed.

The counsel for the club submitted that the income of the club is being spent on the shooting facilities. The Chief Justice observed that they are not against healthy sports facilities but the condition of PolyClinic hospital is quite pathetic.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court that one Faisal Sakhi Butt had constructed a marriage hall in 2008 adding that in 2013 Daniyal Aziz was the administrator. Meanwhile, the court summoned Daniyal Aziz along with Faisal Sakhi Butt as well as other four former administrators. However, the additional attorney general told the court that the administrators were not provided any facilities.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Gun and Country Club admitted that the club did not take any approval for the construction of Marquee, adding it does not have any document regarding the shifting of land. He also admitted that former chief executive Pervez Musharraf had allowed illegal construction, adding the land was allotted illegally for the club’s construction.

Later, the court directed the parties to submit their replies within four days and adjourned the hearing until July 9 besides directing the CDA to decide the application of club and also directed the management of the club to convince the court on law points on legality of keeping possession of the club.