Pak Navy ship Aslat visits Jordan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat visited Aqaba, Jordan as part of overseas deployment to Mediterranean & European countries.

PNS Aslat port call to Aqaba was aimed to strengthen friendly ties and defence cooperation between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Kingdom of Jordan.

During ship's port call to Aqaba, professional and social interactions with host country were held. PN Mission Commander, Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, held meetings with Brigadier General Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat, Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Major General (R) Junaid Rehmat, Ambassador of Pakistan, Salah Ali Abu-Afifeh Director General Jordan Maritime Commission, Dr Emad Hijazeen, Deputy Chief Commissioner Aqaba and Ibrahim Al Najadat, Deputy Governor of Aqaba.

During interaction of PN officials with Jordanian counterparts, enormous goodwill and warmth was expressed by Jordanian authorities for the people of Pakistan in general and Pakistan Armed Forces in particular.

Jordanian dignitaries also lauded Pakistan Navy’s role in combating Counter Piracy and Maritime Security Operations to maintain peace and stability in the region.

A reception was hosted onboard wherein Brigadier General Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat, Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force graced as chief guest. In addition, Commander Civil Defence Aqaba, Members of Parliament form Aqaba, Defence Attaches of Czech Republic, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland and USA, Officers from Royal Jordanian Naval Force and Jordanian Army and large number of prominent local community and Pakistani diaspora attended the dinner. Ship was also opened for visitors and large number of local community including Pakistani expatriates in Aqaba to visit the ship.

Joint PN-RJNF boarding drills and procedure exercises were held onboard PNS Aslat to enhance interoperability and to mutually benefit from each other's experience.