Tue July 03, 2018
Karachi

July 3, 2018

CITY PULSE

June

The Sanat Initiative is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘June’ featuring artworks by Ahmer Farooq, Noshad Ali, Safeer Sandeelo and Salman Khan. The show opens on June 26 and continues until July 4. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

