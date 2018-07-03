CITY PULSE

Print Story
The Sanat Initiative is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘June’ featuring artworks by Ahmer Farooq, Noshad Ali, Safeer Sandeelo and Salman Khan. The show opens on June 26 and continues until July 4. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
