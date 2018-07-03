Farhan jumps to 94th spot

KARACHI: The top five Pakistani squash players improved their international rankings for the month of July.

According to the rankings released by Professional Squash Association (PSA) on Monday, Asim Khan is the top Pakistani player at 88th spot. He improved one ranking place.

Farhan Mehboob has jumped to 94th position from 123rd. Tayyab Aslam rose to 95 from 119. Ahsan Ayaz climbed to 96 from 103. Israr Ahmed improved his ranking from 136 to 129.

However, Farhan Zaman fell to 104 from 98.

Meanwhile, Asim Khan has entered his name to play Pakistan Squash Championships Circuit III and Malaysian Open in July, Pakistan Chief of the Air Staff International Men’s and Beijing Squash Challenge in September, Cleveland Skating Club Open in October, Open International Niort Venise Verte and London Open in November.

Farhan Mehboob is to play Pakistan Squash Championships Circuit III and Pakistan Chief of the Air Staff International Men’s.

Farhan Zaman too has entered his name in these two events.

Tayyab is to compete at Pakistan Squash Championships Circuit III and Malaysian Open, Pakistan Chief of the Air Staff International Men’s and HKFC PSA International in September.

Ahsan is playing Pakistan Squash Championships Circuit, Malaysian Open, and Pakistan Chief of the Air Staff International Men’s.

Israr Ahmed has entered his name to play Pakistan Squash Championships Circuit III, Malaysian Open, Pakistan Chief of the Air Staff International Men’s and HKFC PSA International.