We care about education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In their election campaigns, many politicians have claimed that they have worked for the revival of the education sector. However, the truth is that little has been done to improve the sector. For the 2018 elections, we should be clear on one thing: we must vote for the candidate who will work for improving the dilapidated education sector.
Fayaz Hussain Abro
Naudero
In their election campaigns, many politicians have claimed that they have worked for the revival of the education sector. However, the truth is that little has been done to improve the sector. For the 2018 elections, we should be clear on one thing: we must vote for the candidate who will work for improving the dilapidated education sector.
Fayaz Hussain Abro
Naudero
Comments