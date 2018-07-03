Tue July 03, 2018
Newspost

July 3, 2018

We care about education

In their election campaigns, many politicians have claimed that they have worked for the revival of the education sector. However, the truth is that little has been done to improve the sector. For the 2018 elections, we should be clear on one thing: we must vote for the candidate who will work for improving the dilapidated education sector.

Fayaz Hussain Abro

Naudero

