Mon July 02, 2018
July 2, 2018

Pak-Afghan counter-terrorism pact almost a done deal:Ghani

KABUL: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has said that his country and Pakistan have agreed in principle to counter terrorism jointly.

President Ghani was quoted by Tolo News as saying that breakthroughs have been achieved with Islamabad on the way forward to dealing with and or neutralising the threat of the Taliban.

“The issue of Taliban should be solved in our relations with Pakistan. Some things have been done in this respect and some things are still needed to be done. It has been agreed on paper for the first time. The Afghanistan-Pakistan negotiations framework is now on paper. Now, serious actions are required,” Tolo News quoted him as saying at an event in Kabul.

He, however, did not reveal details of the written agreement.

The Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) provides a framework for strengthening mutual trust and deepening interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements between both countries.

