Bagnaia wins Dutch GP to tighten grip on Moto2 lead

BRUSSELS: Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex) consolidated his grip on first place in the Moto2 World Championship as he won the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen on Sunday.

In Moto3, Spaniard Jorge Martin (Honda) won to overtake Italian Marco Bezzecchi (KTM), who did not finish, in the standings.Bagnaia started from pole position and pulled away from Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Speed Up) to win by almost two seconds for his fourth victory of the season after Qatar, Austin and Le Mans.

He now leads Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira by 16 points. Martin edged his compatriot Aron Canet by two thirds of a second while Italian Enea Bastianini (Honda) took third. Fiery all weekend, Bezzecchi fell after hitting team-mate Jakub Kornfeil in qualifying and crashed again on the final lap on Sunday.

Moto2 first three in Assen:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 39 min 30.439sec, 2. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Speed Up) 1.748, 3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 2.179

Moto2 World Championship standings:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Kalex) 144 pts, 2. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 128, 3. Alex Marquez (ESP/Kalex) 110

Moto3 first three in Assen:

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Honda) 37:56.485, 2. Aron Canet (ESP/Honda) 0.665, 3. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Honda) 0.718

Moto3 World Championship standings:

1. Jorge Martin (ESP/Honda) 105 pts, 2. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/KTM) 103, 3. Fabio Di Giannentonio (ITA/Honda) 91.