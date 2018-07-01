It finally rains in twin cities

Islamabad : After seeing partly cloudy weather for two days, Islamabad and Rawalpindi received rain on Saturday morning. Though very light, the precipitation turned the weather pleasant.

According to the Met Office, the twin cities received a trace of rain making the ensuing weather nippy and windy by and large.

There is a high likelihood that the wet weather caused by a fresh westerly wave prevailing in upper parts of the country will continue today (Sunday).

A weatherman said a seasonal low lied over northwest Balochistan and adjoining areas.

He said the westerly wave was present over northern parts of Afghanistan, while monsoon currents were continuously penetrating eastern parts of the country.

The forecasting officer of the Met Office said with rains coupled with gusty winds continuing to lash different parts of the country, the monsoon season would begin in the country on Sunday.

He said partly cloudy weather with little rain was expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas on Sunday.

The weatherman said rain-thundershower accompanied by gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas in the day, while mainly hot and dry weather was likely to occur in most parts of the country.