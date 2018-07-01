People to vote for PML-N: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar on Saturday said her and her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's return to the country depended on Begum Kalsoom Nawaz’s

condition.

Talking to the media here, Maryam said the PML-N was being targeted but its opponents must keep in mind that the party could not be kept out of the public’s reach, Geo reports.

“Nawaz’s narrative has reached every house and the public knows whom to vote for,” she said.

She said the nation will make a better decision for democracy, adding it was due to Nawaz’s influence that those who didn’t work before had started delivering and those who had his hand over them will win. Our voters will only vote for the ‘Lion’,” said Maryam.

Maryam also said she would return to Pakistan on the first available flight as soon her ailing mother's condition improved.

When asked about the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) sudden proceedings, Maryam refused to comment on the matter.

Maryam will be contesting the forthcoming elections from NA-127 and PP-173 constituencies of Lahore. On June 7, Nawaz and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from appearance before the accountability court in the corruption references against the Sharif family. On June 14, Nawaz and Maryam had left for London to meet Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been under treatment for cancer since last year.