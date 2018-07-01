Olympic champion Ohuruogu hangs up spikes

LONDON: British athletics great Christine Ohuruogu who was crowned 2008 Olympic champion in the women’s 400 metres announced she is retiring on Saturday.

The 34-year-old — who indicated last year this season would be her last — failed narrowly to defend her Olympic title in London in 2012, taking silver behind great rival Sanya Richards-Ross.

Ohuruogu — also won the world outdoor title on two occasions in 2007 and 2013 — had to battle to even compete at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

She was handed a one-year ban for missing three out-of-competition drug tests in 2006.

However, despite losing her case at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), she found an unlikely saviour as the BOA allowed her appeal in November 2007 citing “significant mitigating circumstances”.

“Today is the start of the British Championships and, as I won’t be there competing, I feel it is a good time to formally announce my retirement from competitive athletics,” she said in a statement posted on her website.