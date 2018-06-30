Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Khuhro’s papers rejected, daughter to contest from seat

SUKKUR: The PPPP President Sindh, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, has bowed out of the electoral race following rejection of his nomination papers, while the fate of Manzoor Hussain Wasan and Muhammed Bakhash Mahr hangs in the balance.

x
Advertisement

The SHC on Friday upheld the decision of the RO and the appellate election tribunal, which had rejected the nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for concealing 166 acres of land. Nisar Khuhro was vying to contest election from PS-11, Larkana 2. The PPPP subsequently awarded a ticket to Khuhro’s daughter, Nida Khuhro, to contest from PS 11, amidst protest by the party workers.

Meanwhile, the SHC Sukkur bench heard an appeal of Manzoor Hussain Wasan against rejection of his nominations papers for PS-27 Kotdiji, Khairpur, by the Returning Officer. The SHC Sukkur bench summoned parties and the returning officer on July 5 for further hearing. Mir Zaheer Talpur had challenged the nomination of Wassan, alleging him to have concealed his assets, including shares and salary in a Dubai based company. Wassan, according to the objections, had worked in the company from 2012 to 2016 and drew salary, besides having shares in the company. Meanwhile, the SHC also summoned Muhammed Bakhash Khan Mahar on July 5 for hearing his appeal against rejection of his nomination papers by the returning officer. Mahar was a candidate for PS-20 Ghotki. The Returning Officer has rejected Mahar’s nomination forms for concealing his assets.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar