Khuhro’s papers rejected, daughter to contest from seat

SUKKUR: The PPPP President Sindh, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, has bowed out of the electoral race following rejection of his nomination papers, while the fate of Manzoor Hussain Wasan and Muhammed Bakhash Mahr hangs in the balance.

The SHC on Friday upheld the decision of the RO and the appellate election tribunal, which had rejected the nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for concealing 166 acres of land. Nisar Khuhro was vying to contest election from PS-11, Larkana 2. The PPPP subsequently awarded a ticket to Khuhro’s daughter, Nida Khuhro, to contest from PS 11, amidst protest by the party workers.

Meanwhile, the SHC Sukkur bench heard an appeal of Manzoor Hussain Wasan against rejection of his nominations papers for PS-27 Kotdiji, Khairpur, by the Returning Officer. The SHC Sukkur bench summoned parties and the returning officer on July 5 for further hearing. Mir Zaheer Talpur had challenged the nomination of Wassan, alleging him to have concealed his assets, including shares and salary in a Dubai based company. Wassan, according to the objections, had worked in the company from 2012 to 2016 and drew salary, besides having shares in the company. Meanwhile, the SHC also summoned Muhammed Bakhash Khan Mahar on July 5 for hearing his appeal against rejection of his nomination papers by the returning officer. Mahar was a candidate for PS-20 Ghotki. The Returning Officer has rejected Mahar’s nomination forms for concealing his assets.