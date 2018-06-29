Girls outshine boys as BISE Swat declares SSC exam results

MINGORA: Girls outshined boys by clinching all the top positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Swat, announced results of the annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examination 2018 here on Thursday.

Out of the total 35,599 candidates of SSC Part-II, 30,946 were declared successful with pass percentage of 86.93. Up to 11 students of Cadet College, Swat, were among the 20 top position holders.

A function was held at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Kokarai, Saidu Sharif Hall, for the announcement of the results and the names of the top 20 position holders.

Apart from position holder students, their parents and BISE Swat Chairman Prof Tasbihullah, Controller Examination Umar Hussain and other officials were present.

According to the results, 37,248 candidates appeared in the SSC Part-I and out of them 25,897 were declared successful. Similarly, out of 35,599 students, who appeared in the SSC Part-II examination, 30,946 were declared successful.

Hoor Jahan, a student of Iqra Academy Saidu Sharif, Swat, and Iman Karim of the Swat Public School shared the first position by securing 1036 out of 1100 marks.

Mahnoor Fahim clinched the second position by obtaining 1,034 marks.

Sana Faisal of Al-Madina Model School Amankot and Sumbal Sardar of the Model School secured 1,034 marks each. They shared the third slot.

In the Science Group among girl students, the first position was secured by Hoor Jahan of the Iqra Academy Saidu Sharif, Swat.

Mahnoor Fahim of Swat Children Academy Mingora clinched the second position while Sana Faisal of the Al-Madina Model School and Sunbal Sardar of The Model School Kabal, Swat, shared the third position.

In the Humanities Group (girls), Alia Noor, a private candidate hailing from Shangla, stood first by getting 965 marks.

Hafsa Hassan of the Government Girls High School Hisar, Buner, got the second position by securing 888 marks.

Summaya Amir of the Government Girls High School Anghapur, Buner, clinched the third position by receiving 885 marks.

Among the boys, Syed Tariq Ali Shah, a private candidate from Shangla, stood first by securing 855 marks.

Waqas Khan and Asad Ali, Buner shared the second position while Asad Ali clinched the third position by securing 840 marks.

All the students were from the Government High School Mirzakay, Buner.

Addressing the function, Prof Tasbihullah said educational institutions were lighthouses for generations. “It is only from here that nations seek ladder to the doors of progress and prosperity. Its development is pivotal to moulding the minds and thus setting landmarks for any civilisation,” he added.

Talking to The News, the position holders vowed to continue the hard work and contribute to the development of the country after completing education.