NAB arrests KDA’s additional director in land fraud case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has claimed to have arrested the additional director of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) in a land fraud case.

The spokesman for NAB’s Karachi chapter said that officials arrested KDA Additional Director Muhammad Kamran, an accomplice of Syed Nasir Abbas, former KDA director general who is in the custody of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Kamran was wanted in connection with an ongoing inquiry into a major land fraud committed allegedly by Abbas and his accomplices. He has been holding various key positions in the KDA under the blessings of former DG. In his capacity as additional director land, he was found to be illegally approving transfers of titles and ownerships of a large number of plots, out of which 35 plots have been identified so far.

The plots are located in various blocks of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Under his posting as in-charge of the KDA record room, more than 4,000 original files of plots went missing.

The preliminary interrogation has also revealed that there are various irregularities in the appointment of accused Muhammad Kamran, who has been getting accelerated promotions, placements and postings in the KDA in return for his illegal actions for personal gains.

Three accused persons, Syed Nasir Abbas, Javed Ahmed alias Javed Kancha and Raza Qazalbash, were arrested on June 13 and are in NAB’s custody. The three will be produced before an accountability court for physical remand.