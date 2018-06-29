Wattoo refuses PPP ticket for NA-144

OKARA: Former chief minister of Punjab Mian Manzoor Ahmed Khan Wattoo has refused accepting a PPP ticket for NA-144, which was later allotted to Shahzad Nol. According to a spokesman for Wattoo’s media house, Mian Manzoor Wattoo will contest election as an independent candidate.

The PTI has not issued ticket to any candidate in the constituency. However, in PP-185, the PTI has issued ticket to former MNA Rubina Shaheen Wattoo, daughter of Mian Manzoor Wattoo and in PP-186 to former MPA/MNA Mian Khurram Jahangir Wattoo, son of Mian Manzoor Wattoo.