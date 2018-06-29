Fri June 29, 2018
June 29, 2018

Audit trail of donations

Many hospitals and education institutions in Pakistan strongly rely on donation funds. However, it has been observed that many organisations do not use the fund appropriately. Cash embezzlement and the misuse of funds are inherent risks of all such organisations that run on donations.

In this regard, it is advisable that the authorities concerned carry out regular audit of these institutions. There should be sufficient and appropriate evidence to verify all expenses incurred. It is necessary to take these steps to ensure that the money received as donations is being used in an appropriate manner.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

