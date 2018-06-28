‘No political party allowed arms display’

LAHORE : Lahore DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar has directed all the divisional SPs to takes action against display of arms during political public meetings.

All the divisional SPs should ensure implementation of the ban put on displaying arms during any political public meeting regarding campaign of general elections, the DIG said, adding Lahore police were utilising all available resources to hold the general elections in a peaceful environment.

No worker of any political party is allowed to display arms during any public meeting. He said that all the DSPs and SHOs should meet the candidates of all political parties to sort out all security matters.

PHP: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 420 cases against the travellers on violation of traffic rules, besides arresting five dacoits.

Bheem Ke PHP Post arrested five dacoits who were sitting under a tree with an intention to a robbery. One pump action, one riffle 12 bore and three pistols were seized from them.

Karani Wala PHP Post seized 1,080 gram charas and registered a case at Pattoki police station. PHP arrested 13 accused gamblers.

PHP registered 420 cases against the traffic rules' violators. Police impounded 46 motorbikes on using fake registration or green registeration number plates. Four bike riders named Muhammad Suleman, Ali Raza, Muhammad Sajid and Muhammad Farman were arrested on charges of wheelie-doing.

Moreover, a PHP team arrested 11 drunks named Haq Nawaz, Aslam, Mazhar, Ghulam Mustafa, M Fiaz, M Ramazan, Nasir Hussain, M Ijaz Ramzan, Pervaiz and Fiaz Hussain. They were allegedly disturbing public peace. PHP also arrested 56 accused of installing prohibited gas cylinders in vehicles.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, Director General Usman Anwar has said that OPC is engaged in providing various services to the expatriate Pakistani and a comprehensive policy is being pursued to facilitate them.

He was presiding over the fortnightly meeting of the officers.

The matters pertaining to various private housing societies, tagging of complaints and streamlining of correspondence with other departments were discussed.

The OPC DG issued instructions to the officers concerned to vigorously pursue the pending complaints for their early disposal.