There’s no light

The electricity crisis in the country has taken a toll on the lives of citizens. Power remains out for hours, bringing residents’ routine lives to a standstill. Like other parts of the country, Naudero is also bearing the brunt of such excessive power outages.

The problem is not new and the majority knows that the dream of uninterrupted power supply will never be turned into reality. However, the authorities can at least assign a schedule for loadshedding. Residents do not know when power supply will be interrupted and when it will be restored. The government needs to look into these problems.

Fayaz Hussain Abro

Naudero