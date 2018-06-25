Mon June 25, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
June 25, 2018

Youth found dead in hostel

LAHORE: A 27-year-old youth was found dead in his hostel room in the Raiwind area on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Shahbaz, son of Younas. The hostel residents found Shahbaz dead and informed police. It was yet to be ascertained whether he had committed suicide or he was murdered, police said. The body has been removed to morgue. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old youth, unidentified so far, was found dead in the Qila Gujjar Singh police jurisdiction. The body has been removed to morgue.

