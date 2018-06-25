PMA demands withdrawal of case against fellow doctor

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) district office-bearers have warned that if a case registered against Dr Javed Iqbal of Pirmahal is not withdrawn then doctors will lock the clinics and hospitals in protest after three days.

Addressing a press conference at Pirmahal on Sunday, PMA district general secretary Dr Afzal Duggal, Pirmahal tehsil PMA president Dr Ramzan Chaudhry, Kamalia tehsil PMA president Dr Shahid Gill and Gojra tehsil PMA president Dr Tariq Javed claimed that few weeks ago, several persons had attacked the private clinic of Dr Javed Iqbal at Pirmahal and tortured him and his staff for allegedly not attending their patient.

They said the Pirmahal police had registered a case against the attackers but now forcing Dr Iqbal to reconcile with the alleged attackers. A cross version had been registered by the police with fabricated charges of doctor and his staff alleged attack on the attackers. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the cross version.