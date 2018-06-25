266 Sikh Yatrees arrive at Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: As many as 266 Indian Sikh Yatrees reached here at Gurdawara Janmasthan Nankana in a special train to participate in the events planned in connection with the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Ahmad, district police officer Ismailur Rehman, deputy administer ETPB Shaheen gave warm reception to the visitors. Later, they were taken to Gurdawara Janmasthan amid tight security.

Meanwhile, Indian Yatrees group leader Sardar Balvinder Singh thanked the government of Pakistan for better renovation of the gurdawara. The DPO said foolproof security had been provided for the event. “Nearly 800 police personnel are performing duty in three shifts. Gurdawara Janmasthan has been sealed with barbed wires while the cops have been deployed on the nearby roofs,” he added.